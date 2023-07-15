Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 3 1.7 July 10 1.7 July 4 1.7 July 11 1.7 July 5 1.7 July 12 1.7 July 6 1.7 July 13 1.7 July 7 1.7 July 14 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0476 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0327 manat, to 1.8830 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 3 1.8557 July 10 1.8621 July 4 1.8531 July 11 1.8735 July 5 1.8476 July 12 1.8755 July 6 1.8433 July 13 1.894 July 7 1.8516 July 14 1.9097 Average weekly 1.8503 Average weekly 1.883

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0003 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0187 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 3 0.0192 July 10 0.0186 July 4 0.0192 July 11 0.0188 July 5 0.0189 July 12 0.0188 July 6 0.0185 July 13 0.0186 July 7 0.0185 July 14 0.0189 Average weekly 0.0189 Average weekly 0.0187

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0002 manat and made up 0.0651 manat.