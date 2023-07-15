Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 15 July 2023 12:54 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 3

1.7

July 10

1.7

July 4

1.7

July 11

1.7

July 5

1.7

July 12

1.7

July 6

1.7

July 13

1.7

July 7

1.7

July 14

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0476 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0327 manat, to 1.8830 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 3

1.8557

July 10

1.8621

July 4

1.8531

July 11

1.8735

July 5

1.8476

July 12

1.8755

July 6

1.8433

July 13

1.894

July 7

1.8516

July 14

1.9097

Average weekly

1.8503

Average weekly

1.883

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0003 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0187 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 3

0.0192

July 10

0.0186

July 4

0.0192

July 11

0.0188

July 5

0.0189

July 12

0.0188

July 6

0.0185

July 13

0.0186

July 7

0.0185

July 14

0.0189

Average weekly

0.0189

Average weekly

0.0187

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0002 manat and made up 0.0651 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 3

0.0653

July 10

0.0652

July 4

0.0655

July 11

0.0651

July 5

0.0654

July 12

0.0651

July 6

0.0652

July 13

0.065

July 7

0.0651

July 14

0.0651

Average weekly

0.0653

Average weekly

0.0651
