Azerbaijani Central Bank discusses remote opening of bank accounts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov met with expert groups operating under the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), Trend reports.

According to the CBA, the meeting discussed the goals of developing an interbank card center, regulating the banking-fintech environment, simplifying the issuance of loans to micro-businesses, remote opening of bank accounts, improving the structure of cyber risk regulation and other issues.

Besides, the parties held an exchange of views on the legal regulation of the above areas.

The ABA was founded in 1990. The main purpose of the association is to protect the interests of member organizations, assist in meeting their needs in various types of business services and coordinate their activities. ABA members include 24 banks and six non-banking organizations.