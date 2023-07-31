Türkiye reveals growth in value of auto industry products' export to Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The total value of Türkiye's exports of auto industry products to Tajikistan increased by 17 percent (up to $6.1 million) from January through June 2023 on annual basis, Trend reports.

According to Türkiye's Ministry of Trade, the country exported auto products worth $1.3 million (up by 9.1 percent) to Tajikistan in June 2023 compared to the same month in 2022.

In June this year, Türkiye exported $3 million worth of auto industry products to foreign markets, up 8.7 percent from June last year.

In general, Türkiye exported auto industry products worth $33.1 billion abroad from June 2022 through June 2023.