Türkiye shares data on value of auto industry products' export to Kyrgyzstan in 1H2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. The total value of Türkiye's exports of auto industry products to Kyrgyzstan increased by 68.9 percent (up to $14.1 million) from January through June 2023 on annual basis, Trend reports.

According to Türkiye's Ministry of Trade, the country exported auto products worth $2.6 million (up by 30 percent) to Kyrgyzstan in June 2023 compared to the same month in 2022.

The total export of Turkish auto industry products abroad increased by 13.7 percent (up to $17.3 billion) from January through June 2023 year-on-year.

In June this year, Türkiye exported $3 million worth of auto industry products to foreign markets, up 8.7 percent from June last year.

In general, Türkiye exported auto industry products worth $33.1 billion abroad from June 2022 through June 2023.