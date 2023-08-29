Flour price plunges in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan AR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Flour has become sharply cheaper in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

This is due to the increased use of local wheat in flour production in Nakhchivan.

Gemigaya Grain Products Company has received 5,266 tons of wheat to date. Increased production of flour from local wheat has led to another decrease in flour prices in the domestic market.

The price of flour produced by the company has decreased by more than 27 percent. Thus, the price of 50 kilograms of flour decreased from 37 to 27 manats ($21–15). The price reduction has also had a positive impact on flour sales.

According to the enterprise's data, about 270 tons of flour have been sold over the last 20 days.

There was also a decrease in flour prices in July 2023. Taking into account that 50 kilograms of flour were offered to bread producers at 33–34 manat ($19–20) in the domestic market, the wholesale price for 300-gram bread was reduced to 36 qepiq ($0.21) and the retail price to 40 qepiq ($0.24) on July 17.