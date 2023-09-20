Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan approves detailed action plan for socio-economic development of Nakhchivan

Economy Materials 20 September 2023 14:43 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan approves detailed action plan for socio-economic development of Nakhchivan

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved a detailed action plan for the "State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027", Trend reports.

In this regard, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a corresponding decree.

The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, the Plenipotentiary Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Autonomous Republic have been instructed to resolve issues arising from this resolution.

