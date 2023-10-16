Azerbaijan increases car imports in 9M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan imported a total of 72,883 cars from January through September 2023, Trend reports.

The data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan shows that the number of cars imported to Azerbaijan increased by 17,684 units or 32 percent year-on-year.

Out of the cars imported to Azerbaijan, 89 are vehicles designed for transportation of 10 or more people (including the driver), 67,453 are passenger cars and other motor vehicles designed mainly for transportation of people, 5,062 are vehicles for transportation of cargo, and 279 are special purpose vehicles.

In general, Azerbaijan imported 74,577 cars in 2022, which is 18.22 percent (16,617 cars) less year-on-year. The value of imported cars increased by 13.1 percent and amounted to about $1.1 billion last year.