Hungary ready to participate in work of Turkic Investment Fund - PM Viktor Orban

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Hungary is ready to participate in the work of the Turkic Investment Fund, the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the 10th summit of heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Trend reports.

"In these challenging times, the role of the OTS is growing. Turkic states helped to reduce conflicts, risks, escalations. This is a policy that Hungary wants to complement through participation in the OTG. We are ready to participate in the Turkic Investment Fund and we will contribute 100 million euros to this fund," he said.

"We are honored that we will soon have the opportunity to host the next meeting of the program on transport connectivity, and we also thank the OTS members for the opportunity to establish the Turkic Special Economic Zone. We are ready to join efforts to protect the investments," he emphasized.

The 10th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS has started today in Astana.

Within the meeting, international documents in the fields of emergency response and metrology are expected to be signed. In addition, the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit will be signed, as will a cooperative action plan for the implementation of the OTS transport communication program.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the OTS will be transferred to Kazakhstan.

This year, Uzbekistan chairs the Organization of Turkic States. The beginning of the chairmanship was marked by the OTS Summit in Samarkand, held under the slogan “A new era of Turkic civilization: on the way to common development and prosperity” in November last year.

