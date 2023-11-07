Azerbaijan reveals growth in tax revenues from non-oil sector (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 14.59 billion manat ($8.5 billion) from January through October 2023, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

This indicator grew by 4.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

The minister added that in the mentioned period of this year, tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector grew by 19.2 percent, reaching 8.38 billion manat ($4.9 billion), year-on-year.

In 2022, tax revenues to the country's state budget amounted to 15.5 billion manat or $9.1 billion (an increase of 82.2 percent compared to 2021). Meanwhile, revenues in the non-oil and gas sector grew by 27.9 percent - to 8.1 billion manat ($4.7 billion).

