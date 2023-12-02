Renewable energy - not constant, France's Macron says

DUBAI, UAE, December 2. Renewable energy is not constant, it introduces a lot of uncertainty into power grids, President of France Emmanuel Macron said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28 in Dubai, UAE.

"Therefore, the foundation of our strategy is a proper energy mix, emphasizing energy efficiency to lower consumption. Secondly, there will be an increase in both renewable and nuclear energy. This is the rationale behind our commitment during this COP summit. We have pledged to double our investment in energy efficiency and triple our investments in renewable energy by 2030. Additionally, we aim to triple our investments in nuclear energy by 2050," he said.

President Macron pointed out that a major event will be taking place in March 2024 in Belgium, together with the International Energy Agency, with investors and the stakeholders, in order to develop a coherent strategy to triple nuclear energy investments by 2050.