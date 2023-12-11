President of COP28 supports most ambitious policies on fossil fuels

DUBAI, UAE, December 11. COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber urges to take the most ambitious decisions on fossil fuels, Trend reports.

COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber, who also serves as the CEO of the UAE's national oil corporation ADNOC, spoke at the conference's closing ceremony in Dubai.

"There is no time to waste. It's time to make a decision. I noticed a new degree of dedication and commitment to the cause. People have begun to push themselves outside of their comfort zones. However, there are still numerous gaps to fill. We must obtain a result that is compatible with science and stays within 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming," Al Jaber said.

He called for a new way of thinking to approach the issue when the COP president was elected.

"But I also asked everyone to be flexible. You have demonstrated just such an approach and such flexibility by taking a historic step. We can send a message to the world that multilateralism really works," he said.