Adoption of competition code spells positive impact on Azerbaijan's economy - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Adoption of the Competition Code in Azerbaijan will have a very important and positive impact on the country's economy, expert economist Eyyub Kerimli told Trend.

According to him, it will also have a significant impact on the country's business opportunities as well as its import and export potential.

The expert stated that the adoption of this code will have an impact on further improving the competitive environment, resulting in more stable prices and preventing artificial growth.

"The adoption of the Competition Code will also benefit small and medium-sized firms. It will help stimulate their activity and enhance investment interest. Nowadays, favorable conditions are created for small and medium-sized firms to increase import and export operations and expand their activities," Kerimli said.

The expert pointed out that the adoption of the Competition Code will have a significant impact on the development of the non-oil sector.

"In the field of agriculture, it will also contribute to the development of the manufacturing industry and increase both local and foreign investments. All this will lead to new jobs and employment growth," he said.

To note, the law "On the approval and entry into force of the Competition Code and legal regulation in connection therewith" was signed by the head of state on January 23, 2024.

