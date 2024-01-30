Azerbaijani AzerGold's revenues hit upward

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. AzerGold CJSC successfully sold gold and silver in domestic and foreign markets in 2023, Trend reports.

According to the data, 68,100 oz of gold and 119,800 oz of silver were sold in both domestic and international markets in 2023. In comparison to 2022, overall gold sales climbed by 7 percent.

Out of the total sales listed above, 62,100 oz of gold and 90,800 oz of silver were sold on international markets. According to domestic market requirements, 6,000 oz of gold and 29,100 oz of silver were sold as raw materials and finished goods. Thus, the overall sales statistics for 2017–2023 were 416,000 oz of gold and 853,000 oz of silver.

During the reporting year, gold and silver sales in international and domestic markets generated 232.8 million manats ($136.7 million). Total sales revenue rose by 15 percent compared to 2022. Exports account for 210.1 million manat ($123.4 million), with domestic sales income accounting for 22.7 million manat ($13.3 million). Export revenues climbed by 11 percent, while domestic sales increased by 81 percent, compared to 2022. In 2023, gold sales accounted for 97.9 percent of overall jewelry sales income.

It is also noteworthy that total revenue from the sale of gold and silver for 2017–2023 was 1.1 billion manat ($646 million).

