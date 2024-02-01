Baku-Tbilisi-Kars increases throughput capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijan Railways (AR) is actively cooperating with participants of international corridors to define transparent pricing policy, remove restrictions on infrastructure, and timely and safe delivery of cargoes, Arif Agayev, Advisor to AR Chairman, said during his speech at the Global Gateway Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity in Brussels, Trend reports.

Agayev noted that Azerbaijan is one of the most important countries on the route of the Middle Corridor and invests heavily in the development of transport infrastructure.

"The Mid-Term Planning Service between the railroads of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan has been created to establish information exchange and provide forecasting of major and strategic cargoes between the participants of the Middle Corridor. This allows to equally distribute transit flows while increasing the volume of transportation along the corridor," he said.

According to Agayev, a joint venture was established by the railway structures of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia to increase the volume of transit cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor and effective management of the process. Besides, to accelerate transit cargo operations and their dispatch to destination AR, ASCO, and Baku International Sea Trade Port have organized a Joint Operations Management Service in Alat port. Also, the arrival and departure times of trains to their destination on the Azerbaijan-Georgia route were significantly reduced as a result of coordinated actions with the State Customs Committee and the State Border Guard Service.

The advisor to the AR Chairman added that works on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) project, which is the main branch of the Middle Corridor, are ongoing.

"The works on the expansion of the Georgian segment of this road will be completed in a few months. Thus, the throughput capacity of BTK will be increased from 1 million tons to 5 million tons," he noted.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel