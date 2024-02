BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. A total of 186 fake domains were detected and blocked in Azerbaijan in 2023, Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security Tural Mammadov said at the III Summit of IT Leaders of Government Institutions held in Baku, Trend reports.

“Last year, 134 fake domains in the gov.az zone were distributed and neutralized by the service specialists,” he emphasized.

