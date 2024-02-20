Azerbaijan's Central Bank reports decreased demand in currency auctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held another currency auction, Trend reports via CBA.

The CBA data shows that the demand at the auction amounted to $102.6 million (a 1.25 percent or $1.3 million decrease over the previous auction) and was fully met.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, the demand amounted to $103.9 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Since the start of the year, $994.5 million has been purchased through currency auctions. The highest currency demand was reported at the auction on February 13, 2024, at $151.1 million. In January 2024, currency auctions yielded $417.1 million in purchases.

To note, $3.8 billion was purchased at currency auctions in 2023.

In mid-January 2017, the CBA began holding currency auctions by unilaterally selling foreign currency under competitive terms.

