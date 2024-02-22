Russia boosts export permits for livestock products to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. An additional 11 Russian companies have been awarded permission to export livestock products, feeds, and feed additives to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) said that these enterprises are producing poultry meat, dairy, fish, ready-made meat, and fat-and-oil products and are located in the Omsk, Voronezh, Vladimir, Nizhny Novgorod, Leningrad Krasnodar, and Bashkortostan regions.

Rosselkhoznadzor pointed out that currently, the list of Russian organizations permitted to import livestock products into Azerbaijan totals 114 facilities.

"Rosselkhoznadzor continues to work on expanding the list of organizations from Russia authorized for export to Azerbaijan," the service added.

To note, more than 1,100 Russian enterprises have the right to export their products to Azerbaijan.

