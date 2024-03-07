Azerbaijan recaps 2023's business environment-framed working groups (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Relevant governmental institutions in Azerbaijan formed five new working groups and two new coordination groups within the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings' jurisdiction last year, the head of the sector of the Department of Economic Policy and Industry of Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Vusal Shikhaliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a conference on "Economic reforms and modern challenges for improving the business environment" in Baku.

According to him, the aforementioned working and coordinating groups were formed at the initiative of relevant governmental institutions.

"In total, the commission operates 25 working groups, two coordination groups, and four subgroups on specific areas (ecological transport, scientific potential, cross-border trade, and environmental, social, and corporate governance), with over 660 commission working group members," he emphasized.

Notably, the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 13, 2016.

The purpose of the commission is to ensure overall optimal business performance, create a business environment that is based on competitive principles, improve the country's investment attractiveness, improve business related legislation and governance mechanisms, and to take other necessary measures to improve Azerbaijan's position in international rankings.

