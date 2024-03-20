Rail passenger transportation sees increase in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Azerbaijan transported three million tons of cargo and 1.26 million passengers by rail from January through February 2024, Trend reports via the State Statistics Committee.

"This is a 2.7 percent decrease in cargo transportation and a 30.8 percent increase in passenger transportation over the same time period as the as the previous year.



During the reporting period, 363 automobiles were loaded, and 415 were discharged on average every day.

Over the day, 16,500 tons of loading operations were performed along the northern direction of the railroad, 3,400 tons along the western direction, and 600 tons along the southern direction," the committee said.

