Azerbaijan amends law on privatization of satellite communication facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Satellite communication infrastructure in geostationary orbits are excluded from the list of state property, which prior to this exemption precluded their privatization, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the amendment to the Law On the privatization of state property, which was discussed today at the session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Thus, the phrase "satellite communication facilities in geostationary orbits" is excluded from Article 6.2.1 of the Law (property kinds that cannot be privatized).

Following discussion, the amendment was put to a vote and approved in the third reading.

