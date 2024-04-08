Azerbaijan reveals timeline for reporting on 2023 state budget execution (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The report on the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023 will be presented approximately by mid-May, Chairman of the country's Accounts Chamber Vugar Gulmammadov said during a press conference dedicated to the results of last year's activities and further goals, Trend reports.

According to him, the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan has already submitted a report to the Accounts Chamber.

“The report is being checked; the conclusion to the report will be ready presumably by mid-May,” the official added.

To note, the chamber's activities are primarily regulated by the law of Azerbaijan, "On the Accounts Chamber".

According to this law, the chamber carries out measures of external state financial control, provides opinions on the projects and execution of the consolidated budget, including the state budget and the budgets of extrabudgetary state funds (institutions), strengthens financial discipline based on the results of external state financial control measures, conducts financial control activities, regularly analyzes for planning purposes, improves the implementation of state financial management and state financial control, as well as provides recommendations for the efficient and targeted use of state funds and other state property.

It collaborates with institutions and international organizations performing relevant functions in foreign countries, international organizations of supreme audit institutions, and becomes a member of organizations.

