IMF experts delve into world economic outlook and financial stability

U.S., Washington, April 16. The second day of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group in Washington D.C. will see a series of events featuring prominent speakers shedding light on critical economic matters affecting the world, Trend reports from the event venue.

Discussing the World Economic Outlook, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, Petya Koeva-Brooks, and Daniel Leigh from the IMF's Research Department will present insights into the current economic landscape.

Simultaneously, the Global Financial Stability Report briefing, led by Tobias Adrian, Fabio Natalucci, and Jason Wu from the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department, will address pressing issues concerning financial stability.

In a separate session, representatives from the G-24 nations, including Ralph Recto of the Philippines, Candelaria Alvarez Moroni of Argentina, Wale Edun of Nigeria, and Iyabo Masha of the G-24 Secretariat, will convene to discuss international economic cooperation and financial governance.

The Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group kicked off on April 15.

The main ministerial meetings and events will take place April 17-19 with other events and activities taking place during the week, April 15-20.

At the heart of the gathering are meetings of the joint Development Committee and the IMF's International Monetary and Financial Committee, which discuss progress on the work of the World Bank Group and the IMF.

The Spring Meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.