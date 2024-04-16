IMF updates forecast on Azerbaijan's GDP growth in 2024-25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) anticipates that Azerbaijan's average annual GDP growth will stand at 2.8 percent in 2024, Trend reports.

According to the latest forecast, in 2025, the country's GDP growth will slow down to 2.3 percent.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan's real economic growth is expected to stabilize at 2.4 percent by 2029, the IMF says.

Meanwhile, the country's GDP grew by 1.1 percent year-on-year in 2023.

The IMF also forecasts the world economy to keep growing at 3.2 percent in 2024 and 2025, just like in 2023. Advanced economies will pick up slightly, going from 1.6 percent growth in 2023 to 1.7 percent in 2024 and 1.8 percent in 2025. But emerging market and developing economies will slow down a bit, going from 4.3 percent growth in 2023 to 4.2 percent in both 2024 and 2025.