Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 47 manat, or $27.6 (1.17 percent), this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold rose by 55.6 manat, or $32.7 (1.4 percent), compared to the previous week's figure, amounting to 4,040 manat ($2,376).

Gold ounce value change April 8 3,981 manat ($2,341) April 15 4,005 manat ($2,355) April 9 3,985 manat ($2,344) April 16 4,057 manat ($2,386) April 10 3,985 manat ($2,344) April 17 4,047 manat ($2,380) April 11 3,985 manat ($2,344) April 18 4,038 manat ($2,375) April 12 3,985 manat ($2,344) April 19 4,052 manat ($2,383) Average weekly rate 3,984 manat ($2,343) Average weekly rate 4,040 manat ($2,376)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 0.0686 manat, or four cents (0.14 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 48.26 manat, or $28.39, which is 2.2 percent, or 1.03 manat (61 cents) more than the previous week's figure.

Silver ounce value change April 8 47.26 manat ($27.79) April 15 47.9 manat ($28) April 9 47.22 manat ($27.77) April 16 48.9 manat ($28.7) April 10 47.22 manat ($27.77) April 17 48 manat ($28) April 11 47.22 manat ($27.77) April 18 48.3 manat ($28.4) April 12 47.22 manat ($27.77) April 19 48.04 manat ($28.2) Average weekly rate 47.23 manat ($27.78) Average weekly rate 48.26 manat, ($28.39)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week rose by 56.4 manat, or $33 (3.41 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum decreased by 24.9 manat, or $14.6 (1.51 percent), to 1,622 manat ($954) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change April 8 1,586 manat ($932.9) April 15 1,653 manat ($972) April 9 1,663 manat ($978.2) April 16 1,649 manat ($970) April 10 1,663 manat ($978.2) April 17 1,619 manat ($952) April 11 1,663 manat ($978.2) April 18 1,595 manat ($938) April 12 1,663 manat ($978.2) April 19 1,597 manat ($939.4) Average weekly rate 1,648 manat ($969.4) Average weekly rate 1,622 manat ($954)

The price for an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 43.3 manat, or $25.4 (2.43 percent), during this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 1.72 percent, or 30.6 manat ($18), compared to the indicator of last week, amounting to 1,751 manat ($1,030).

Palladium ounce value change April 8 1,714 manat ($1,008) April 15 1,780 manat ($1,008) April 9 1,799 manat ($1,058) April 16 1,751 manat ($1,03) April 10 1,799 manat ($1,058) April 17 1,735 manat ($1,020) April 11 1,799 manat ($1,058) April 18 1,755 manat ($1,032) April 12 1,799 manat ($1,058) April 19 1,737 manat ($1,021) Average weekly rate 1,782 manat ($1,048) Average weekly rate 1,751 manat ($1,030)

