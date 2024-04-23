Azerbaijan and EBRD view initial draft country strategy for 2024-2029 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed a preliminary draft of the country strategy for 2024-2029, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Director, Regional Head of the Caucasus for EBRD Alkis Vryenios Drakinos.

Cooperation and jointly realized projects were discussed at the meeting.

It was noted that Azerbaijan and the EBRD have a successful engagement in a variety of sectors, with the country placing a high value on improving relations with the bank. Projects performed in collaboration with the EBRD in sectors such as ecology, energy, transportation, transit, and others are highlighted for their contribution to economic diversification.



During the meeting, potential collaborations were addressed, particularly in accomplishing specific goals such as renewable and alternative energy, private sector growth, public-private partnerships, priority infrastructure projects, and other channels.

The parties deliberated on the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the EBRD, including the preliminary draft country strategy for Azerbaijan spanning 2024-2029, the Bank's strong support for green economy initiatives, and prospects for collaborative projects.

To note, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has been engaged in cooperation with Azerbaijan since 1992, serving as the country's primary investor. With a total investment exceeding 3.723 billion euros across 190 projects, the bank plays a pivotal role in Azerbaijan's economic development.

