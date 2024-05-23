Azerbaijan comes out with external debt figures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The upper limit of the external public debt of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2023 was approved at the rate of 750 million manat, but no external borrowing was carried out during the year, chairman of the Accounts Chamber of Azerbaijan Vugar Gulmammadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting of the Committee of the Parliament of Azerbaijan on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship during the discussion of the draft law "On the execution of the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023".

Gulmammadov noted that the upper limit of the state guarantee is set at 1 billion manat.

"We are currently conducting an audit of the state debt. After the completion of the audit, extensive information will be provided to the esteemed members of parliament," he added.

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel