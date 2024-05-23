Azerbaijan discloses its state budget revenues, expenses for 2023 (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The state budget revenues of Azerbaijan for last year amounted to over 35.23 billion manat ($20.72 billion), Trend reports via the draft law “On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023”.

The expenses were proposed to be confirmed in the amount of 36.45 billion manat ($21.44 billion).

To note, the draft was discussed today at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

The meeting was attended by the Committee Chairman Tahir Mirkishili, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Chairman of the Accounts Chamber Vugar Gulmammadov, Azerbaijani MPs and other participants.

After discussion, the draft was recommended to the plenary session.

