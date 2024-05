BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The cost of oil on the global market has gone up, Trend reports.

The price of a barrel of WTI June oil futures increased by 1.11 percent, reaching $77.72.

Futures contracts for Brent oil increased by 0.93 percent, reaching $82.12 a barrel.

