Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The official rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of last week, Trend reports.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
May 20
|
1.7
|
May 27
|
1.7
|
May 21
|
1.7
|
May 28
|
1.7
|
May 22
|
1.7
|
May 29
|
1.7
|
May 23
|
1.7
|
May 30
|
1.7
|
May 24
|
1.7
|
May 31
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0051 manat last week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0023 manat and amounted to 1.8414 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
May 20
|
1.8497
|
May 27
|
1.8442
|
May 21
|
1.8459
|
May 28
|
1.8442
|
May 22
|
1.8451
|
May 29
|
1.8441
|
May 23
|
1.8405
|
May 30
|
1.8352
|
May 24
|
1.8375
|
May 31
|
1.8391
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8437
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8414
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble grew by 0.0002 manat last week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0002 manat to 0.019 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
May 20
|
0.0187
|
May 27
|
0.019
|
May 21
|
0.0187
|
May 28
|
0.019
|
May 22
|
0.0189
|
May 29
|
0.0192
|
May 23
|
0.0188
|
May 30
|
0.019
|
May 24
|
0.0189
|
May 31
|
0.0188
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0188
|
Average rate per week
|
0.019
The official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat last week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0527 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
May 20
|
0.0527
|
May 27
|
0.0528
|
May 21
|
0.0528
|
May 28
|
0.0528
|
May 22
|
0.0528
|
May 29
|
0.0527
|
May 23
|
0.0528
|
May 30
|
0.0527
|
May 24
|
0.0528
|
May 31
|
0.0527
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0528
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0527
