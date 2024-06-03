Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The official rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of last week, Trend reports.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar May 20 1.7 May 27 1.7 May 21 1.7 May 28 1.7 May 22 1.7 May 29 1.7 May 23 1.7 May 30 1.7 May 24 1.7 May 31 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0051 manat last week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0023 manat and amounted to 1.8414 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro May 20 1.8497 May 27 1.8442 May 21 1.8459 May 28 1.8442 May 22 1.8451 May 29 1.8441 May 23 1.8405 May 30 1.8352 May 24 1.8375 May 31 1.8391 Average rate per week 1.8437 Average rate per week 1.8414

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble grew by 0.0002 manat last week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0002 manat to 0.019 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble May 20 0.0187 May 27 0.019 May 21 0.0187 May 28 0.019 May 22 0.0189 May 29 0.0192 May 23 0.0188 May 30 0.019 May 24 0.0189 May 31 0.0188 Average rate per week 0.0188 Average rate per week 0.019

The official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat last week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0527 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira May 20 0.0527 May 27 0.0528 May 21 0.0528 May 28 0.0528 May 22 0.0528 May 29 0.0527 May 23 0.0528 May 30 0.0527 May 24 0.0528 May 31 0.0527 Average rate per week 0.0528 Average rate per week 0.0527

