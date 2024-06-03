Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 3 June 2024 10:45 (UTC +04:00)

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The official rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of last week, Trend reports.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

May 20

1.7

May 27

1.7

May 21

1.7

May 28

1.7

May 22

1.7

May 29

1.7

May 23

1.7

May 30

1.7

May 24

1.7

May 31

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0051 manat last week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0023 manat and amounted to 1.8414 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

May 20

1.8497

May 27

1.8442

May 21

1.8459

May 28

1.8442

May 22

1.8451

May 29

1.8441

May 23

1.8405

May 30

1.8352

May 24

1.8375

May 31

1.8391

Average rate per week

1.8437

Average rate per week

1.8414

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble grew by 0.0002 manat last week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0002 manat to 0.019 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

May 20

0.0187

May 27

0.019

May 21

0.0187

May 28

0.019

May 22

0.0189

May 29

0.0192

May 23

0.0188

May 30

0.019

May 24

0.0189

May 31

0.0188

Average rate per week

0.0188

Average rate per week

0.019

The official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat last week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0527 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

May 20

0.0527

May 27

0.0528

May 21

0.0528

May 28

0.0528

May 22

0.0528

May 29

0.0527

May 23

0.0528

May 30

0.0527

May 24

0.0528

May 31

0.0527

Average rate per week

0.0528

Average rate per week

0.0527

