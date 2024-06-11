EU intends to transport Azerbaijani gas via Russian gas pipelines through Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The European Union wants to transport Azerbaijani gas via Russian gas pipelines through Ukraine, Bloomberg said, citing sources, Trend reports.

It is noted that officials of the European Union and European governments are negotiating with the Ukrainian side to extend the agreement on the transit of Russian gas to the community countries through Ukraine until 2025.

One of the options currently being discussed for continuing transit is the purchase of gas from Azerbaijan and its transportation via Russian gas pipelines passing through Ukrainian territory. This eliminates the possibility of purchasing gas from the Russian Federation itself, whose energy resources the EU is trying to refuse.

The intention to maintain transit through Ukraine is due to the fact that the European Union considers it one of the factors keeping the Ukrainian economy afloat.