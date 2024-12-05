Azerbaijani PM, OECD delegation mull over new frontiers of collaboration

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, met with a delegation led by Charles Donald, Chair of the Working Party on State Ownership and Privatisation Practices of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Chief Executive of UK Government Investments, on December 5, Trend reports.

The meeting highlighted the satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OECD.

The discussions covered jointly implemented projects, including the results of the corporate governance assessment project in the portfolio companies of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding.

The parties also addressed matters related to expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OECD in areas of mutual interest.