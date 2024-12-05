Azerbaijan's Central Bank includes several more foreign insurance brokers in its register

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has included two foreign insurance brokers in its register: Luxembourg’s Howden Specialty Luxembourg S.à r.l. and the UAE’s Volante (DIFC) Ltd., Trend reports via the regulatory authority.

According to the regulatory authority, with the inclusion of these two brokers on November 23, the total number of foreign brokers operating in Azerbaijan's insurance market has reached 95.

Howden Specialty Luxembourg S.à r.l. has been operating in the insurance and reinsurance sector since February 22, 2019, while Volante (DIFC) has been active since September 30, 2021.