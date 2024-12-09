Azerbaijan unveils export volume of apples, pears, quince for 11M2024

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan/Facebook

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijan exported 94,526 tons of apples, pears, and quinces to foreign markets from January through November 2024, Trend reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Agriculture.

As per the obtained data, this represents a 3.2 percent increase compared to the reporting period last year.

Moreover, the total value of apple, pear, and quince exports from Azerbaijan amounted to $59.9 million.

Revenue from these exports saw a 2.8 percent increase compared to January-November of the previous year.

