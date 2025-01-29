Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan address investment project promotion opportunities.......

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan have discussed the possibilities for advancing investment projects, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, the discussions took place during the Türkiye–Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan Business Forum in Ankara.

The event brought together the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, the Minister of Trade of Türkiye Omer Bolat, the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov, as well as around 200 entrepreneurs from the three countries working in sectors such as construction, tobacco, food industry, pharmaceuticals, building materials production, tourism, textiles, industry, logistics, and other fields.

The forum briefed on the development of Azerbaijan's relations with Türkiye and Uzbekistan, as well as potential joint projects.

It was noted that under the leadership of the heads of our states, mutual partnership relations are strengthening in the context of geopolitical processes in the region where our countries are located.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) plays an important role in strengthening cooperation.

The agreement on digital economy partnership signed by member states at the 11th OTS summit, the Karabakh Declaration signed at the informal summit of heads of states, and the Turkic Investment Fund play a key role in strengthening strategic partnerships and economic relations.

It was emphasized that Türkiye has invested significantly in Azerbaijan's economy, and investment cooperation between the two countries is expanding.

Azerbaijani investors also intend to participate as members of the unified ecosystem of our countries. It was noted that Azerbaijan has invested $20 billion in the Turkish economy.

It was highlighted that Turkish companies were encouraged to actively participate in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation and to take advantage of the benefits provided.

The business forum also emphasized the growing trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

There is also an increase in transport and transit shipments via the Middle Corridor.

Eight projects are underway through the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company, with a capital of $500 million.

It was noted that the opening of the Mirza Ulugbek School in the Fuzuli district, built under the instructions of the President of Uzbekistan as a gift to Karabakh from the Uzbek people, and the opening of a garment factory in the city of Khankendi are true examples of brotherhood between our countries and peoples.

Besides, the forum discussed ways to strengthen the economic union between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, improve the effectiveness of business partnerships, expand trade relations, and promote important investment projects for our countries and the region.

The event continued with B2B (business-to-business) meetings.

