Azerbaijan portrays spread of small business entities across its economic regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. 12,026 small business entities have been up and running in Azerbaijan since the beginning of 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee indicates that the number of small business entities has increased by 2,317 from the previous year, reflecting a rise of 23.9 percent. In early 2024, there were 9,709 small businesses in Azerbaijan.

According to the report, Baku is bustling with small business entities, boasting a whopping 8,782 registrations under its belt. The runner-up is the Absheron-Khizi economic region, boasting 736 small businesses, while hot on its heels is the Ganja-Dashkasan region with 313 entities to its name.

Additionally, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has 201 small businesses, the Mountainous Shirvan region has 132, and other regions like Lankaran-Astara and Karabakh are home to several hundred small businesses each.

The majority of small businesses, 73.0 percent, are located in Baku, with smaller proportions in other regions like Absheron-Khizi, Ganja-Dashkasan, and Central Aran.

The most prominent sectors for small businesses are trade and vehicle repair, with 4,133 entities, while the least represented sectors are electricity, gas, steam production, distribution, and supply, with only 42 businesses in this area.

