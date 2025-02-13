Struggle against shadow economy relies on uniform legislation - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The important part of the struggle against the shadow economy is to apply the law to everyone, said the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at the forum “Tax Service - 25: sustainable development and effective transformation” today, Trend reports.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the relevant government agencies, including the Office of the Attorney General, who are working shoulder to shoulder with us in this area. At one time we faced the question of what criteria the administration of the tax authority is based on. The answer is simple: it is based on the relevant legislation of the state, “ the Minister emphasized.

To note, the forum “Tax Service - 25: Sustainable Development and Effective Transformation” was held in Baku today.

The forum was attended by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy Orkhan Nazarli, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Bagirov, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, representatives of state structures, international audit companies.