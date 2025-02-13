Turkmenistan, UNFPA see successful cooperation in population and gender development issues

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 13. Turkmenistan and UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund) highlight the prospects of cooperation in the fields of population and healthcare, as well as celebrate successful collaboration on gender development issues, Trend reports.

A meeting was held between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Batyr Rejepov, and the newly appointed UNFPA Representative in Kazakhstan, Country Director for Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, Chinwe Ogbonna.

During the meeting, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan informed the Representative about Turkmenistan's activities with UNFPA, which have reached a new level of strategic partnership. It was also noted that Turkmenistan has good examples of demonstrating political commitments in healthcare, youth support, and ensuring equal rights and opportunities for men and women.

Both sides emphasized the high level of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNFPA. In this context, the fruitful joint actions within the framework of the comprehensive implementation of the Fourth Country Program for the period 2021-2025 were highlighted.

Chinwe Ogbonna emphasized that active bilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNFPA on population, promotion of safe motherhood, reproductive health, and gender development has led to significant achievements in these areas.

In the course of the meeting, the UNFPA Representative congratulated Turkmenistan on the 30th anniversary of its Neutrality and the "2025 International Year of Peace and Trust," a resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly at Turkmenistan's initiative.

To note, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is a UN agency responsible for overseeing operational activities related to population and assisting developing and transition economy countries in addressing demographic challenges.