Tax policy helps fund budget and maintain nation's economic stability - ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The tax policy plays a crucial role in generating government revenue and ensuring economic stability, forming one of the core elements of a rule of law and democratic society, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the forum "Tax Service - 25: Sustainable Development and Effective Transformation" today, Aliyeva noted that after the restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence, radical reforms were carried out to improve the tax system, initiated by Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. These reforms also modernized the structure and operations of tax authorities, and the adoption of the Tax Code created a unified and comprehensive legal framework for regulating tax relations.

"Large-scale reforms in the tax system carried out by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev helped establish a modern, flexible, and efficient tax system that supports the country's socio-economic development, a stable, secure, and modern standard of living, and thus the effective realization of human rights and freedoms. The tax system is one of the primary mechanisms for ensuring the economic resilience and strategic development of the state, as well as social welfare. Balanced regulation of citizens' rights and obligations, ensuring the rule of law, economic efficiency, and transparent administration are some of the most important principles of the modern tax system. The state tax service, guided by these principles and employing innovative approaches, continually improves its operations and enhances coordination with relevant government structures," she said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel