Azerbaijan allots plenty of means for green card insurance in 2024 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijan recorded a total of 468 insurance claims under the Green Card insurance system in 2024, with a total payout of over 2.5 million manat ($1.4 million), said Anar Samadov, Chief Information Officer at the Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB), Trend reports.

Addressing the Azerbaijan Financial Forum, Samadov stated that more than 50,000 Green Card contracts have been signed, resulting in the collection of insurance premiums worth about 7.2 million manat ($4.2 million).

"Out of the 314 claims in Azerbaijan under the Green Card system, payouts amounted to 1.2 million manat [$705,8]. Furthermore, 40,038 contracts were concluded, generating 2.5 million manat [$1.4 million] in insurance premiums.

On the international front, 154 claims were registered under the Green Card system, with compensation payments totaling 1.2 million manat [$705,8]. In total, 10,169 insurance contracts were signed abroad, contributing 4.7 million manat ($2.7 million) in premiums," he added.

