Kazakhstan, EU discuss advancing Middle Corridor trade route

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 14. The delegation of Kazakhstan discussed the development of the Middle Corridor in Brussels with representatives of the EU, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko, held discussions in Brussels with representatives of key European Union institutions. The talks focused on the development of transport corridors, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), the exploration of rare earth metal deposits, and green energy initiatives.

In the course of meetings with Luc Devigne, Deputy Managing Director of the European External Action Service (EEAS), and Vivian Loonela, Head of the Office of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, discussed ways to strengthen political dialogue and economic cooperation. The agenda also included preparations for upcoming joint events.

"In the first half of the year, significant events will be held to deepen cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU, including the ‘Central Asia – EU’ Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Ashgabat, the first ‘Central Asia – EU’ Summit in Samarkand, and the International Forum in Astana," Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

The European Union is Kazakhstan's largest trade and investment partner. It accounts for about a third of Kazakhstan's foreign trade and accumulated foreign investments. The trade turnover in 2024 amounted to $48.7 billion, with exports from Kazakhstan totaling $38.1 billion. In the first three quarters of last year, direct investment inflow from EU countries to Kazakhstan totaled $6.4 billion.

Kazakhstan is the first country in Central Asia to sign an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the European Union (covering 29 areas of cooperation, including international and regional security, trade, investment, infrastructure development, innovation, culture, sports, and tourism).