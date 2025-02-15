Russia's Tatarstan, Kazakhstan foster co-op through experience sharing

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 15. The delegation from the Abai Region of Kazakhstan, including local entrepreneurs, visited Russia’s Tatarstan to exchange business experience, Trend reports via the Akimat of the Abai Region.

In the course of the three-day visit, the delegation will review the activities of leading enterprises and farms engaged in meat and milk production and share their experience.

"This visit was realized due to friendly relations between the Abai district and the Republic of Tatarstan. As you remember, a delegation from Tatarstan has previously visited our region. This time we will pay a visit to leading agricultural enterprises and familiarize ourselves with advanced technologies. Our goal is to introduce innovations in meat and dairy production," said Kuanysh Suleimenov, Deputy Akim of the Abai Region.

The Abai region delegation also visited a large-scale exhibition with participation of Rais (Head) of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov. The exhibition showcased Tatarstan's achievements in agriculture in 2024 and discussed plans for 2025. Among the delegation members was entrepreneurs looking to establish meat processing plants, dairy farms, and develop the fishing industry.

To note, Tatarstan is a leading region in supplying meat and dairy products to the Russian market. Many innovations have been introduced to improve product quality and digitize agriculture. Recently, business representatives and the Ministry of Agriculture of Tatarstan visited the Abai Region, and now Kazakhstani entrepreneurs have traveled to Russia for a reciprocal visit.