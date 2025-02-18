Russia takes action to address Caspian Sea water level drop – PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Russia is actively working to prevent the decline in the Caspian Sea's water levels, said the country's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Trend reports.

In his address at the Third Economic Forum of Caspian Littoral States' Prime Ministers in Tehran today, Mishustin emphasized that substantial measures are being taken in response to a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to combat the declining water levels of the Caspian Sea.

He added that a joint working group has been established between Russia and Azerbaijan to address this issue, with representatives from various institutions joining the group.

Mishustin emphasized Russia’s concerns over the water level decline in the Caspian Sea, describing it as a critical issue that requires attention.

To note, the Caspian Sea Countries Economic Forum is being held in Tehran on February 17-18, with the participation of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Iran.

