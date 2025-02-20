Azerbaijan's cargo traffic via South-West transport corridor sees major surge in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The volume of cargo transported through the South-West transport corridor amounted to nearly 394,200 tons in 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that this figure represents an increase of over 141,000 tons, or 55.9 percent, compared to 2024, when the volume was about 252,900 tons.

To note, the volume of cargo transported through Azerbaijan’s transport corridors last year reached a total of 33.25 million tons, with a freight turnover of 13.1 billion ton-km.

A comprehensive analysis of the aggregate throughput reveals that 46 percent, equating to 15.28 million tons, was conveyed via rail modalities, while 30.3 percent, or 10.09 million tons, was executed through road transport mechanisms. Additionally, 23.7 percent, corresponding to 7.89 million tons, was facilitated through maritime channels.

Moreover, the proportion of transit cargo constituted 56.6 percent of the aggregate, totaling 18.84 million tons.