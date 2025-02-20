Azerbaijan, Türkiye review priority areas of economic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Turkish Grand National Assembly deputies Hulusi Akar, Mehmet Muş, Feyzi Berdibek, and the Mayor of Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality, Memduh Büyükkılıç, the nation's Ministry of Economy told Trend.

The Ministry emphasized that the meeting underscored the growing bond between the two nations, a partnership fortified by the concerted efforts of their leaders and elevated to the status of an alliance. Türkiye’s role as one of Azerbaijan’s most vital trade partners was highlighted, with energy collaborations and joint initiatives making substantial contributions not only to the economies of both countries but also to regional progress. The engagement of Turkish companies across various sectors in Azerbaijan, coupled with their involvement in infrastructure projects within the country’s recently liberated territories, was also a focal point of the discussion.

"The parties discussed the great potential for further expanding cooperation. Prospects for joint projects and priorities in economic partnership were reviewed," the statement reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel