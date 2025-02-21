Uzbekistan spotlights its foreign trade turnover

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 21. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $4.5 billion in January 2025, increasing by $297.2 million, or 7.1 percent, compared to the same period in 2024, Trend reports via country's Statistics Agency.

Moreover, out of total foreign trade turnover, Uzbekistan's exports reached $1.3 billion (a 14.1 percent increase compared to January 2024), while imports amounted to $3.1 billion (an increase of 4.4 percent). As a result, the balance of foreign trade showed a negative balance of -$1.8 billion.

Kazakhstan has become one of Uzbekistan's largest foreign trade partners (after China and Russia). The reasons for this include a shared border, trade within the CIS free trade zone, and the liberalization of mutual economic relations.

To note, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $65.9 billion in 2024.