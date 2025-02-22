...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 22 February 2025 10:11 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level this week long, Trend reports.

At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

February 10

1.7

February 17

1.7

February 11

1.7

February 18

1.7

February 12

1.7

February 19

1.7

February 13

1.7

February 20

1.7

February 14

1.7

February 21

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro increased by 0.0006 this week. The weighted average exchange rate went up by 0.01608 manat and amounted to 1.77944 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

February 10

1.7533

February 17

1.7844

February 11

1.7517

February 18

1.7778

February 12

1.7604

February 19

1.7768

February 13

1.7740

February 20

1.7732

February 14

1.7774

February 21

1.7850

Average rate per week

1.76336

Average rate per week

1.77944

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles surged by 0.0531 this week. The weighted average rate rose by 0.08162 manat and amounted to 1.87794 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

February 10

1.7526

February 17

1.8611

February 11

1.7594

February 18

1.8586

February 12

1.7617

February 19

1.8579

February 13

1.8085

February 20

1.8979

February 14

1.8994

February 21

1.9142

Average rate per week

1.79632

Average rate per week

1.87794

The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira decreased by 0.0003 manat this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.04684 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

February 10

0.0472

February 17

0.0470

February 11

0.0472

February 18

0.0469

February 12

0.0472

February 19

0.0468

February 13

0.0471

February 20

0.0468

February 14

0.0470

February 21

0.0467

Average rate per week

0.04714

Average rate per week

0.04684

