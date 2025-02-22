Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level this week long, Trend reports.
At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
February 10
|
1.7
|
February 17
|
1.7
|
February 11
|
1.7
|
February 18
|
1.7
|
February 12
|
1.7
|
February 19
|
1.7
|
February 13
|
1.7
|
February 20
|
1.7
|
February 14
|
1.7
|
February 21
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro increased by 0.0006 this week. The weighted average exchange rate went up by 0.01608 manat and amounted to 1.77944 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
February 10
|
1.7533
|
February 17
|
1.7844
|
February 11
|
1.7517
|
February 18
|
1.7778
|
February 12
|
1.7604
|
February 19
|
1.7768
|
February 13
|
1.7740
|
February 20
|
1.7732
|
February 14
|
1.7774
|
February 21
|
1.7850
|
Average rate per week
|
1.76336
|
Average rate per week
|
1.77944
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles surged by 0.0531 this week. The weighted average rate rose by 0.08162 manat and amounted to 1.87794 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
February 10
|
1.7526
|
February 17
|
1.8611
|
February 11
|
1.7594
|
February 18
|
1.8586
|
February 12
|
1.7617
|
February 19
|
1.8579
|
February 13
|
1.8085
|
February 20
|
1.8979
|
February 14
|
1.8994
|
February 21
|
1.9142
|
Average rate per week
|
1.79632
|
Average rate per week
|
1.87794
The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira decreased by 0.0003 manat this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.04684 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
February 10
|
0.0472
|
February 17
|
0.0470
|
February 11
|
0.0472
|
February 18
|
0.0469
|
February 12
|
0.0472
|
February 19
|
0.0468
|
February 13
|
0.0471
|
February 20
|
0.0468
|
February 14
|
0.0470
|
February 21
|
0.0467
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04714
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04684
