Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level this week long, Trend reports.

At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar February 10 1.7 February 17 1.7 February 11 1.7 February 18 1.7 February 12 1.7 February 19 1.7 February 13 1.7 February 20 1.7 February 14 1.7 February 21 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro increased by 0.0006 this week. The weighted average exchange rate went up by 0.01608 manat and amounted to 1.77944 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro February 10 1.7533 February 17 1.7844 February 11 1.7517 February 18 1.7778 February 12 1.7604 February 19 1.7768 February 13 1.7740 February 20 1.7732 February 14 1.7774 February 21 1.7850 Average rate per week 1.76336 Average rate per week 1.77944

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles surged by 0.0531 this week. The weighted average rate rose by 0.08162 manat and amounted to 1.87794 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble February 10 1.7526 February 17 1.8611 February 11 1.7594 February 18 1.8586 February 12 1.7617 February 19 1.8579 February 13 1.8085 February 20 1.8979 February 14 1.8994 February 21 1.9142 Average rate per week 1.79632 Average rate per week 1.87794

The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira decreased by 0.0003 manat this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.04684 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira February 10 0.0472 February 17 0.0470 February 11 0.0472 February 18 0.0469 February 12 0.0472 February 19 0.0468 February 13 0.0471 February 20 0.0468 February 14 0.0470 February 21 0.0467 Average rate per week 0.04714 Average rate per week 0.04684

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel