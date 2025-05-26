Kazakhstan upgrades rail fleet with first advanced trains from China’s Tangshan

Photo: City Transportation Systems company

The first two LRT train sets for Astana were shipped from Tangshan, China. A total of 19 modern, driverless, four-section trains will be produced by CRRC Tangshan, with deliveries completing by the end of 2025. Test operations are planned to start in September. Construction of the LRT infrastructure in Astana is nearing completion.

