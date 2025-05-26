Uzbekistan’s debt levels to edge up by 2028, S&P Global says
Photo: S and P Global Ratings
S&P Global forecasts Uzbekistan’s public debt will rise from 33% to 40% of GDP by 2028, with potential risks from non-guaranteed debt of state-linked entities. The government is shifting toward domestic borrowing and limiting future PPP commitments amid growing debt servicing costs and shrinking liquid assets.
