New building of fire safety put into operation in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

An administrative building of the fire safety department of the Lebap regional police department has been put into operation in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

In the new building, all working conditions are created, offices are equipped with computers, telephone communication, split systems, there is a garage for office and duty cars.

On the right bank of the Amu Darya on Bagtyyarlyk contractual area, a separate fire brigade has been created, whose duties include servicing two gas processing plants.

In the territory of Turkmenistan, the fire season usually falls in May-September. In this regard, an annual inspection of the Kopetdag foothills is carried out by the relevant services. During the raid, the state of forest plantations is assessed, as well as the availability of a set of fire-fighting equipment.

"The complex of preventive measures includes the creation of row lanes, clearing vast areas of grass vegetation, " local media noted earlier.

