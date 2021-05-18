Int'l consulting company MTBS to update freight forecast, business model for Anaklia project

The international consulting company Maritime & Transport Business Solutions (MTBS) will update the freight forecast and business model for the Anaklia deep sea port project in about eight-nine weeks, announces the Ministry of Economy of Georgia, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

MTBS will also develop a new marketing strategy and select the optimal model of public-private partnership as part of the contract signed today with the Anaklia Deep Sea Port Development Agency.

Deputy Economy Minister Guram Guramishvili said that by the end of this year it will be possible to announce an expression of interest and to select a new investor for 'the crucial and strategic project'.

"In order to select a new investor, an expression of interest will be announced at the end of the current year", Guramishvili said.

Anaklia deep sea port is planned to be built in the western Georgian town of Anaklia and to be able to accept ships with a capacity of up to 10,000 containers.

The Anaklia port is expected to significantly increase the transit potential of Georgia, as it will open the way for the transit of goods between Central Asia and Europe.